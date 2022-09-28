Jake McPherson

Reed-Custer quarterback Jake McPherson runs past a Wilmington defender during the Comets' 21-14 regular season loss to the Wildcats last season on Oct. 1.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

As week five of the season closed, area squads began to get a true glimpse of where they stand in their conference races, as well as what playoff aspirations are within reach.

Now that we’ve made it more than halfway through the season, some of our top teams have started to separate themselves from the rest of the pack as they head toward the final stretch of regular season games. Meanwhile, other local teams are scratching and clawing their way to put themselves in position to reach the required five wins for playoff consideration.

The IHSA released its updated playoff standings on Monday after last weekend’s results (and some forfeits this week), and as it stands, eight area teams would qualify for the playoffs if they started today — Kankakee (5A), Coal City (4A), Reed-Custer (3A), Peotone (3A), Wilmington (2A), Central (2A), Iroquois West (1A) and Milford-Cissna Park (I8FA) — while Bradley-Bourbonnais (7A) and Bishop McNamara (2A) currently find themselves as the odd men out sitting one spot out of the top-32 in their respective classes.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

