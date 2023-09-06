After my quick halftime interview with Herscher football coach Mike Mosier last Friday night, coach began heading to the Tiger locker room, stopped and turned back to me.

After a brief pause to soak it in, an awestruck Mosier said, “How about it? This is what Friday nights are supposed to be.”

The Tigers had just tied their home game with Bishop McNamara at 7 before the half in the first regular season meeting between the two Kankakee County rivals in 43 years and both sides of the stands at Seebach Stadium couldn’t have been more filled.

Recommended for you