Weekend’s Best Here are the top individual passing, rushing and receiving performances from the area in Week 4. PASSING Harrod, Man 18-31, 319 yards, 5 TDs Castillo, Mom 11-13, 311 yards, 4 TDs Schunke, M-CP 17-30, 233 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs Walters, Kan 21-24, 208 yards, 3 TDs Jones, Her 16-28, 174 yards, 2 TDs RUSHING Farrell, Wil 248 yards, 5 TDs Gaytan, IW 199 yards, 3 TDs Pfeifer, RC 166 yards, 3 TDs Wright, Mac 161 yards, 3 TDs; 24 receiving yards Podowicz, Cen 161 yards, TD; 15-34, 166 yards, TD RECEIVING Ferreira, Mom 148 yards, TD Ruder, Her 141 yards, 2 TDs Dotson, Man 139 yards, TD; fumble return TD Clutteur, M-CP 131 yards, 2 TDs Brazeau, Man 91 yards, TD

It’s been less than a calendar month since the first IHSA football games of the 2023 season kicked off, but with this upcoming week of action marking the halfway point of the season, eyes already have started shifting toward which teams might or might not find themselves playing for all of the postseason glory this year.

According to the IHSA’s football playoff outlook (which can be found on its website at IHSA.org), six of the area’s 13 11-man football teams are playoff qualifiers, and those six teams find themselves both scattered throughout the IHSA’s eight classes and the brackets within them.

