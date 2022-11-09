Just south of the furthest of Chicago’s south suburbs, the Daily Journal coverage area often serves as somewhat of a dividing line for the north-south split of Classes 1A-6A when it comes to making the brackets for the IHSA Football Playoffs.

That came to fruition this year, with area schools in the first three classes — Iroquois West (1A), Central and Wilmington (2A) and Peotone and Reed-Custer (3A) — in the northern half of their respective brackets and those in Classes 4A-6A — Coal City (4A) and Kankakee (5A) in their brackets’ southern halves. Ironically enough, Bradley-Bourbonnais, the area’s lone school in a unified 1-32 bracket (Classes 7A and 8A), who oftentimes finds itself in regionals for non-football sports with lengthy drives south and west, ended up with a first-round road trip to the St. Louis suburb of Collinsville as well.

That’s allowed plenty of miles to pile up on my beloved Toyota and experience the state in a myriad of ways, oftentimes as half of a coverage tag team with chief photographer Tiffany Blanchette.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

