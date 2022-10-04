The beauty of high school sports, particularly prep football, is that at any given moment, in any given game, the unthinkable can happen. It’s where names are cemented in school lure forever and the most unforgettable moments of one’s high school days are created.

Our area saw those moments made at both the team and individual levels last weekend, where one another area team won its biggest game in school history and one of the area’s most storied programs saw its most storied position’s record books hit the reset button.

Parking was at a premium in Braidwood, where thousands of fans flocked to watch Reed-Custer host Wilmington in a battle of 5-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference powers, the Comets in the midst of their best two-year stretch in school history and the Wildcats coming to town with a 24-game winning streak.

