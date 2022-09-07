Sure, nothing beats the excitement and anticipation of the first weekend of Friday night lights (and Thursday night lights and Saturday afternoon sunshine). But while the first weekend of games provides us with our first glimpses of football action all calendar year, it’s after the second week when we start to get an honest look at where teams stack up going forward.

Of course, there still remain plenty of unknowns after two weeks, and a pair of (largely) nonconference games doesn’t always paint an entire picture. We’re starting to realize things like how Kankakee is trying to put together the jigsaw pieces of their juggernaut of an offense, but the entire puzzle is not yet put together.

The same could be said in Wilmington, where Ryder Meents has thrown 10 passes this season, normally an entire season’s worth of passing from a Wildcats quarterback, and several young players are stepping in to fill voids, something we’re starting to get a clearer idea of in places like Coal City, Bishop McNamara and others.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

