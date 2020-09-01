2-Minute Drill: Friday night without the lights

It’s weird. It’s difficult. Six months ago, it would have been incomprehensible. But Friday came and went without the kickoff of the high school football season in Illinois, a weekend thousands of players and their classmates, coaches and family members have circled on the calendar months in advance.
Of course, football wasn’t the only fall sport that was pushed to the spring for the school year, as boys soccer and girls volleyball also saw their seasons moved because of the coronavirus. It’s not fair, and the debate about whether it was the right move or not for the state and the Illinois High School Association will linger well after this nasty, unrelenting viral pandemic goes away.
There was no prep football last weekend, but I couldn’t shake the need to write a 2-Minute Drill on the first Tuesday of September, as I did last year and hopefully will start doing in 2021.
There were so many games in the area that just dripped intrigue on the original opening weekend slate. How would Coal City, without last year’s legendary senior class, look in another matchup with rival Morris? This year’s senior class with all the talk behind it is down in Central; how would their affair against an equally potent Bismarck-Henning squad look?
We were supposed to have two all-local matchups last weekend as well. How primed were Reed-Custer’s young guns going to look against an equally young team in Momence? And would Watseka come off one of the best seasons in school history victorious against a rebounding Herscher group?
Not to mention, hopes are high for all three teams in the city, as Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee probably haven’t had this much collective excitement about the prospects of all their seasons in quite some time.
As schedules continued to be worked out for the spring, we still aren’t quite sure what to expect when the chinstraps are strapped up in March. We likely will have six weeks of games before some sort of localized “postseason,” with schedules presumably featuring all conference games. (But don’t discount some local nonconference matchups like we were supposed to see Friday.)
With a condensed season and a likelihood there isn’t a state trophy to play for, the structure and point of the season likely will be different as well. Seniors definitely are going to see more snaps, and I’m not talking about the traditional senior stars who are back for their swan songs. I also am talking about that kid who didn’t play football until his senior year for one last hoorah with his friends. Kids like that who might not usually see much clock probably are going to get more chances in a season that will see much more emphasis on fun and growth, both as a player and a person, than winning.
Although it’s not super popular in our area to see bigger college recruits, we will have a few, whether in football or other sports. As it stands, Manteno’s Josh Gesky, an Illinois commit, is the only football player with concrete plans of NCAA Division I football. Whether it’s Division I commits or even lower levels, will we see kids sit out a spring season that will cut it close in regard to summer workouts at the college level?
That question might be up for debate, but what’s not up for debate is a spring season will favor younger players. Sure, they aren’t getting any more actual game reps waiting until the spring than the fall, but they are getting more time to grow. They’re getting more time to work out and get stronger, as well as more time to learn the playbook and how to work at the varsity level.
I think the positives in that regard will make for a better product on the field. The area arguably had its best collective season last fall, and although we did lose dozens of talented players to graduation, last year wasn’t created from seniors alone. It also came from great coaching and depth from underclassmen.
Those things will remain true again this spring, as will the fact the area will see some entertaining action on the gridiron.
