I can tell I’m getting old by how much faster each year seems to go by (and the changing dynamics of my hairline, which seems to shed similarly to the autumn trees, and hair color, although the color changes aren’t as breathtaking), with the final week of the prep football regular season approaching out of nowhere.

The fall began as one of, if not the single most intriguing seasons in area prep football history, certainly in the past few decades. We had a defending undefeated state champion in Wilmington, another state finalist in Kankakee, who entered the season fresh off of its first title game appearance of any kind in school history and several other intriguing storylines throughout town and the surrounding area.

It’s safe to say the first eight weeks haven’t disappointed. The Wildcats (Class 2A) and Kays (Class 5A) entered the season ranked atop their respective classes, and while both were dealt a loss through eight games — Kankakee in a 2-0 tilt with then-second in Class 5A Nazareth in Week 1 and Wilmington at Reed-Custer (more on the Comets later) in Week 6 — both are right in the thick of the state title chase again, with the Kays boasting the best scoring defense in all of Illinois (2.8 points per game) and both teams showing off dazzling dominance in the rushing game.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you