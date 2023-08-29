Weekend’s Best Here are the top individual passing, rushing and receiving performances from the area in Week 1. PASSING Kohl, BB 16-23, 238 yards, TD; 3 rushing TDs Castillo, Mom 14-22, 219 yards, 2 TDs Fifer, SA 4-14, 153 yards, 2 TDs, INT Krutsinger, Mac 4-17, 138 yards, TD, INT Velasco, Peo 3-5, 89 yards, TD RUSHING Phillips, Kan 209 yards, 2 TDs Farrell, Wil 171 yards, 3 TDs Rodriguez, Peo 162 yards, 2 TDs Reardon, RC 142 yards, 2 TDs; 3-5 passing, 56 yards Draine, Mom 127 yards, TD RECEIVING Link, SA 136 yards, 3 TDs; 112 rushing yards, TD Halpin, Mom 110 yards, TD Wright, Mac 90 yards, TD; 62 rushing yards, 2 TDs Allen, BB 89 yards, TD Hart, Peo 89 yards, TD

The nights are getting just a wee bit shorter. Save for the mid- to late-week heat wave, the temperatures sit just a bit lower; school parking lots are filling back up.

High school football season is back.

