All season, Kankakee and Wilmington have been nothing short of dominant. Both teams are in the Top 5 in the area in both scoring offense and defense, and both teams spent a majority of the season ranked first in the Associated Press polls in their respective classes.
Those classes moved down one slot each for both teams, as the Kays dropped from 6A to 5A and the Wildcats dropped from 3A to 2A, setting the stage for both programs to make deep runs in their postseason brackets.
The Wildcats got the best of Bishop McNamara in a matchup local fans have dreamt of for decades on the back of Colin James’ 252 yards and four scores. The Kays kept their season alive thanks to some late-game heroics with a Tomele Staples touchdown and a Nazir Hill interception to seal the deal.
With just one round before the state finals at Huskie Stadium in Dekalb the two days after Thanksgiving, the area has a chance to see two teams reach the championship round for the first time since 2003, when Iroquois West won the IHSA Class 2A title 32-14 against Carthage and Wilmington fell 21-7 to Stillman Valley in the 3A title.
As the top seeds of their brackets and hosts of their semifinal games — the Kays host Morton at 3 p.m. Saturday and the Wildcats host Tri-Valley at 5 p.m. Saturday — both squads feel good about their chances but also know they won’t get there unless they have perfect practices during the week to set up flawless nights Saturday.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s scores from the quarterfinal round:
(1)Kankakee 44, (5)Marion 38
(1)Wilmington 45, (13)Bishop McNamara 25
(1)Byron 28, (4)Reed-Custer 24
Fear the Kays
Kankakee has run the gauntlet at 12-0, their most wins ever after their first undefeated regular season since 1990. Their signature defense, led by a Power Five hot commodity Jyaire Hill and several two- and three-year starters, including defensive end Marques Covington and linebacker Nickolos Hall, only has allowed more than 20 points in a game once this season, last week’s 44-38 thriller against Marion.
After displaying dominance all season, the Kays’ offense answered their biggest test of the year when it meant the most, overcoming a 38-36 deficit when quarterback Tomele Staples ran in the touchdown that kept hope afloat in Kankakee.
Staples has orchestrated an offense full of talent, leading the area with 1,841 passing yards and totaling 30 touchdowns — 26 through the air and four on the ground. Pierre Allen became the Kays’ first 1,000-yard receiver as he led the area with 1,029 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading a receiving group that also has gotten big plays from Karson King, Christian Whallum and Quanterious McElroy.
Nate Hill, Demere Turner and Jyaire Hill provide nightmare fuel to opposing defensive coordinators as a three-headed monster out of the backfield and keep those defenses from going all-out against the pass, providing balance for a Kankakee team looking to qualify for its first-ever state championship game.
Just winging it
What the Mona Lisa is to the art world, the Wilmington double-wing is to prep football offense. While newcomers sometimes scoff at how old-school it is, the Wildcats’ offense always seems to stand the test of time — and the tests of opposing defenses.
Their approach on offense has been held in high regard for nearly the entirety of Jeff Reents’ 28-year tenure as head coach, with offensive coordinator Barry Southall along for the duration of that period, but there’s rarely, if ever, been a time it was running this well.
Ironically enough, the last time the Wildcats scored 40 or more points in three playoff games was when they hoisted the Class 3A crown in 2014. They’ve already done so this season, scoring at least 42 points in each of their first three playoff games and five games in a row counting back to the regular season.
Fellow assistants Rob Murphy and Bobby Bolser also have been around for all 28 years Reents has been the head coach, and Murphy will be retiring after this year. If the numbers are any indication, one of the most beloved figures in Wilmington history could get one more chance to hoist a trophy this fall.
Bidding farewell to Coach Z
The Wildcats’ win against McNamara put an end to Rich Zinanni’s coaching career, one that spanned 47 years, earning 371 wins and a handful of state titles along the way.
Coach Z was my football coach and was also the athletic director when I was a student at McNamara. He was also my accounting teacher my senior year, but the lessons I learned from that man can’t be found on a scoreboard or an accounting work sheet.
Whether as a student, player or now, working in the media, I’ve seen the way Coach Zinanni, a name synonymous with with prep football in this state, has treated everyone as if they were the hall-of-famer, not him.
His philosophy in that regard, particularly with kids, is simple — it’s a lot easier to earn respect from someone you respect. In today’s world of isolated consumerism, it seems being genuine is one of the most expensive items for sale. But that’s never been the case for Coach Zinanni, and that’s a lesson anyone, football fan or not, can learn.
That’s part of why it makes it so fitting Zinanni’s career ended at Jeff Reents Stadium, now the only area school with its stadium named after its current coach after Zinanni’s retirement. I’ve known Coach Reents for a lot less time than Coach Zinanni, but one thing I learned rather quickly was their legendary coaching statuses weren’t all they had in common — it’s their humility as well.
Curtain closes on the Comets
If Reed-Custer’s four-point loss at Byron would have been 10 seconds less, or perhaps longer, the outcome could have been much different.
The Comets led the top-seeded Tigers until the home team scored with nine seconds on the clock, and while the sting of such a narrow loss probably makes ripping off the bandage even more painful, the young men in Braidwood soon will be able to look back at what they did this fall with beaming pride.
Never before had Reed-Custer had a 10-win team, nor had the school had a quarterfinalist. Both of those happened this autumn, as three-year starting running back and linebacker Elliot Cassem helped lead a dominant class of juniors to the best season in program history.
Comets coach and former quarterback Gavin Johnston has worked hard to find a winning culture since he took the reigns four years ago. The didn’t reach their goal of playing for a state championship this year, but it’s safe to say that culture has arrived.
