The son of a special education teacher and the brother of someone who had her life changed as a mentor in the Best Buddies program at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, I admittedly have a soft spot in my heart for all the great stuff our area schools provide for the area’s youth who are faced with intellectual and developmental disabilities, something that was shown in full force at Bradley-Bourbonnais last week.

The Boilermaker Games were held Oct. 4, a yearly event that saw more than 200 area students from a dozen area schools congregate at the Boilermakers’ athletic facilities for a day of various games, activities and competitions through Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization geared toward bridging the gap between students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their peers.

One day later, the Best Buddies at BBCHS joined the Boilers’ football team for practice Wednesday evening, a moment I stumbled upon by happy accident when I arrived to record pregame radio interviews. (Catch Game Night on 105.5 the Ticket and XCountry 106.5 at Kankakee’s 7 p.m. home tilt with Thornton on Friday.)

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

