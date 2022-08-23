We were all thrilled a year ago when fall football returned to the IHSA and to area football fields. After the 2020 season was moved to the spring of 2021, and without a postseason, we returned to a full fall slate and a postseason that crowned one local champion, Wilmington, and gave another school, Kankakee, its best finish ever.

With so much postseason success and history made last fall, that excitement surely stayed into the spring and summer and is now reaching a crescendo again as the days start getting cooler and shorter.

The Daily Journal sports staff has been hard at work over the past two weeks as we’ve been preparing the 2022 Daily Journal Football Preview, a 24-page special edition that will be published on Thursday. But we’re so excited to get football back that I couldn’t help but divulge a few items of note around the area.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you