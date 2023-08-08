I remember being a young child, cleaning up after lunch that was precluded by backyard wiffle ball games and followed by front yard basketball and hockey tilts and asking my mom how many more days of summer were left.

The answer always felt like an eternity then, with the summer feeling much longer in life’s early years compared to the rapid-fire pace in which the days seem to go by as the years pile on.

A few weeks of summer still meant a couple dozen days of riding bikes to Wal-Mart to spend every penny of allowance on MLB Showdown cards, getting the neighborhood kids together for each and every sport there was to play or maybe, on a frisky night, twirling a roll or two of toilet paper in one of those neighborhood kids’ trees.

Recommended for you