My plan for the 2-Minute Drill this week was to preview our area teams’ playoff draws and take a look at each of the classes our area teams fell into. That’s still what this week’s column will cover, but with so many teams in the playoffs — nine of the area’s 15 teams, or 60% — that leaves little time to talk about a wild Week 9.
The two public schools in town, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, both matched up with two of the top teams in Chicago’s southern suburbs when the Boilermakers hosted Lincoln-Way East and the Kays went to Crete-Monee.
Both teams came up painstakingly short — the Boilers seeing a touchdown lead turn into a tie with a minute left before the Griffins won in overtime and the Kays by a narrow three points on the road. But matched up against serious state contenders in a class above their own, both teams saw in their finales that they have the talent to make deep runs.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s scores for Week 9:
- (8A-2)Lincoln-Way East 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21 (OT)
- (6A-5)Crete-Monee, (5A-1)Kankakee 22
- Riverside-Brookfield 42, Bishop McNamara 7
- (3A-2)Reed-Custer 58, Herscher 7
- (2A-3)Wilmington 56, Manteno 0
- Coal City 41, Streator 14
- Lisle 20, Peotone 13
- (3A-8)Seneca 48, Dwight 0
- (1A-RV)Iroquois West 56, Watseka 0
- Central 27, Momence 14
- Decatur Lutheran 54, Milford-Cissna Park 40
Class 7A (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilermakers snapped the area’s longest playoff drought this fall by winning the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red division and posting a 5-4 record. But that 5-4 record is mighty deceptive, with those losses coming by a combined 15 points to four playoff teams (Kenwood in 6A and Lockport, Homewood-Flossmoor and Lincoln-Way East in Class 8A).
That makes the Boilers one of the dark horse darlings in the Class 7A field, as they’ve seen for themselves that they can hang with the best of the best. The first week of October and month of November will be about that extra 1% that turns those heartbreaking losses into wins.
Heading into the postseason with the area’s leading passer in Ethan Kohl, the leading receiver in Neal May, a handful of other talented weapons and a senior-heavy offensive line setting the tone, the Boilers have the firepower to make a run, and as evidenced by the five turnovers they forced against Lincoln-Way East last week, also have the defense to hold teams off the scoreboard.
With the 25-seed attached to them, the Boilers will head down to the St. Louis area to take on (8)Collinsville, an independent school with an 8-1 record thanks to a balanced offense and a defense that hadn’t allowed more than 14 points in a game until last week’s 35-31 win over Cahokia. It’s a long bus ride, but if the Boilers can navigate it well, they could be in action for either a second-round home game with Jacobs or trip to Chicago to take on an equally-potent 5-4 sleeper in Brother Rice.
Class 5A (Kankakee)
Perhaps no area team, not just this season, but in recent history, has entered a season with as much spotlight and hype as Kankakee, who wrapped up the regular season with a 7-2 record that came from a deep running game, big-time passing plays from Larenz Walters to his handful of playmakers out wide and one of the most talented and energetic defenses that will be seen in any playoff field this weekend.
After a 9-0 regular season last year, the Kays still didn’t have the respect they deserved from all the corners of the state, something they earned on an impressive playoff run that brought them to the school’s first-ever state championship game in any sport.
The 34-15 loss to Fenwick in that title game is something still weighing heavily on the Kays’ minds, and they’re eager to make it to Champaign and claim the trophy this year.
Their run will start at home as a 6-seed in the south against an 11-seed in Mt. Vernon that finished the season 5-4, but had two wins vacated early in the season. The southern half of the 5A bracket is quite loaded, with potential games against Peoria (second round), Highland (quarterfinals) and Morris or Mahomet-Seymour (semifinals) giving the Kays plenty of potential opponents who spent the season also ranked in the top seven of the Class 5A polls and plenty of tests on their journey back to the title game.
Class 4A (Coal City)
The Coalers had a 1-2 start to the season, but those two losses came against state championship contenders in Morris and Wilmington. Since then, not many teams had played as well as Coal City, who has seen quarterback Braden Reilly and the passing game getting going just as effectively as their bruising, relentless rushing attack.
It’s defense that usually sets the tone for the folks in green and gold, and this defensive unit has allowed 17 or less points seven times this season, including a pair of shutouts. They’ll face a ground-heavy East Alton-Wood River team as the higher seed and hosts of the south’s 8-9 matchup, and if they can emerge victorious in round one, will have quite a gauntlet from there, with a potential trip to top-seed and undefeated Carterville in round two before perennial powers Rochester and Sacred-Heart Griffin later on.
Class 3A (Reed-Custer, Peotone)
For the second-straight year, Reed-Custer enters the playoffs after its most impressive regular season in school history. The top scoring offense in Illinois put up 59.3 points per game while the defense was just as stout, allowing the Comets the largest average margin of victory in Illinois, 59.3-5.9.
As the 9-0 2-seed, the Comets are one of several teams in a loaded Class 3A northern bracket, the same side of the bracket Peotone finds itself in as the 16-seed with a 5-4 record.
The Blue Devils will be tested with a first-round trip to 9-0 Princeton, the bracket’s top seed while the Comets host (15)Carver and neither team has an easy path anywhere by any means. The Comets potentially will have a path that includes a stout Durand-Pecatonica team in the second round, a quarterfinal matchup with either defending champion Byron or undefeated Seneca and a semifinal match with either Princeton or Immaculate Conception, the only team ranked above the Comets in the AP Poll.
But the Comets’ confidence is sky high, and why wouldn’t it be? They’ve handled every test thrown their way with relative ease. It only gets harder in the playoffs, of course, but none of the teams the Comets will be facing in the postseason have faced a team as talented as they are either.
Class 2A (Wilmington, Central)
Wilmington is eager to defend its Class 2A State title but knows it won’t be an easy task in a northern bracket of Class 2A that has some real talent, including a fellow area team in Central.
The Wildcats, seeded third in the north, open their postseason against a 15-seed in Chicago Christian that won its last four games to make the playoffs. After that, either a matchup against one of Class 2A’s top passing offenses, Central, or a repeat of last year’s semifinal awaits with Downs Tri-Valley.
The Comets are seeded 11th after a 6-3 finish, and while they face a humongous test in (6)Tri-Valley this weekend, they know that with Luke Shoven’s arm and chemistry with Matthew Luhrsen and Tristan Schmidt, they can stay in most games and won’t mind a shootout.
A monumental matchup of area legends in Wilmington coach Jeff Reents and Central coach Brian Spooner would be a fun treat, as would seeing the winner of that potential matchup make a deep run. Top-seeded Maroa-Forsyth is as dangerous as anyone in Class 2A, a semifinal matchup that would be one for the ages should Wilmington and the Trojans make it that far.
Class 1A (Iroquois West)
The Raiders boast some of the biggest star power in the Class 1A field, literally. Guard Cannon Leonard is a postseason away from being an Iowa Hawkeye, but he and his deep senior class are going to make that postseason last as long as possible.
Only Tyler Neukomm (Milford-Cissna Park), Colin James (Wilmington) and Jaydon Wright (Bishop McNamara) had more rushing yards than Trystyn Schacht (1,022), who pairs with bulldozer John Ahlden to give the Raiders one of the best running attacks in Class 1A behind one of the class’ biggest lines.
Defensively, Raiders coach Jason Thiele knows how important this year’s team improvements in pass defense have been, and they’ll have to continue improving on the defensive end to navigate potential opponents like Ottawa-Marquette (second round), Hope Academy (quarterfinals) and Lena-Winslow (semifinals) to get to Champaign.
Illinois 8-Man Football Association (Milford-Cissna Park)
When the inception of the I8FA is remembered decades down the road, M-CP head coach Clint Schwartz’s name will be one associated with its early days and successes as it continues to grow year in and year out.
The Bearcats won the first I8FA title with Schwartz, one of the biggest proponents and forefathers of the league’s inception, at the helm. And as it continues to see more teams join from the 11-Man ranks and a tighter relationship with the IHSA, they continue continue to find themselves in the state mix.
Tyler Neukomm’s 1,520 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns both led the area, the sophomore joining an experienced senior class led by quarterback Sawyer Laffoon that fills out the entire lineup on both sides of the ball aside from Neukomm.
They enter the postseason fourth in the 16-team field at 7-2, with two losses in their last three games. But those tests, including a 54-40 loss to top-seed Decatur Lutheran last week, may have been what this squad needed to take that last step towards being prepared to win a state championship.
