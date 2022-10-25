My plan for the 2-Minute Drill this week was to preview our area teams’ playoff draws and take a look at each of the classes our area teams fell into. That’s still what this week’s column will cover, but with so many teams in the playoffs — nine of the area’s 15 teams, or 60% — that leaves little time to talk about a wild Week 9.

The two public schools in town, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, both matched up with two of the top teams in Chicago’s southern suburbs when the Boilermakers hosted Lincoln-Way East and the Kays went to Crete-Monee.

Both teams came up painstakingly short — the Boilers seeing a touchdown lead turn into a tie with a minute left before the Griffins won in overtime and the Kays by a narrow three points on the road. But matched up against serious state contenders in a class above their own, both teams saw in their finales that they have the talent to make deep runs.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

