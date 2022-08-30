Sometimes, we forget what matters most.

During the past couple of weeks, anticipation across the state began to build to its climax last weekend with the start of the prep football season. Fans, students and alumni started increasing the frequency in which they discussed their analysis for the season ahead, and we at the Daily Journal were no different as we compiled our football previews — trying to decipher who could make it to state, what programs are on the cusp of the postseason and which players might break out.

Last week, our community quickly was hit with a reminder of what really matters most.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you