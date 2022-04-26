Two college coaches, five high school coaches, and seven middle school coaches were honored officially this week for their incredible achievements during the 2021-2022 season.
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its list of 2021-2022 Coach of the Year honors, which is divided into six categories — men’s and women’s college, boys and girls high school and boys and girls middle school.
Leading the way at the collegiate level were Olivet Nazarene's men's basketball coach Nick Birkey and women's basketball coach Lauren Glenn, who were both two of the three total NAIA coaches honored this year by the IBCA.
Birkey recently helped lead his men's squad to a program-best 31 wins (31-4 overall), including a 19-game win streak that afforded the Tigers to make it all the way to the final game of the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament, where the Tigers suffered a 90-87 home loss to Grace College. His team also won its Chicago Athletic Conference for the fourth-straight season (2019-2022) as well as the CCAC Tournament championship.
For the women's team, coach Glenn helped guide her Tigers to a 20-12 overall record, which marked her ninth time securing a 20-plus win season in her 10-year tenure at ONU. And much like the men's team, the women's team season ended in the 2022 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Opening Round in a 97-66 loss to Marian.
At the high school level, five coaches were honored — Milford boys coach Dave Caldwell Milford; Herscher boys coach Brent Offill; Kankakee boys coach Chris Pickett; Peotone girls coach Steve Strough; and Watseka girls coach Barry Bauer.
Caldwell, Offill, and Pickett each helped their respective squads to secure the area's deepest postseason runs by guiding each of their teams all the way to the sectional semifinals before being eliminated. Caldwell led Milford to a 25-10 record, followed closely by Offill who went 25-9, and Pickett who helped lead his Kays to a 23-8 record.
Strough received the IBCA honors after helping lead the Blue Devils to set a new single-season school record with 26 wins, including a perfect 14-0 bid in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. His team eventually fell in the regional championship in a six-point loss to Prairie Central, giving him a 26-5 overall record in 2022. Bauer on the other hand, helped lead his Warriors' to compile a 25-5 overall record before falling short in the sectional semifinal round to St. Thomas More.
Additionally, seven middle school coaches from the area were also honored. In seventh grade, Megan Graham of Reed-Custer and Abigail Toepper of Manteno were the only two local girls coaches to be selected while Tom Conroy of Dwight was named the only area's seventh grade boys coach to be honored.
Toepper helped lead her Panther squad to a fourth-place finish in IESA Class 7-3A after concluding the season 20-5 overall. Graham's squad finished 17-6 after an Elite Eight appearance and loss to Manteno in state.
Conroy's squad finished 17-5 with regional and sectional titles before falling to the eventual state champion Decatur Robertson in the quarterfinal round of IESA Class 7-2A state.
Two eighth grade boys coaches — Jerry Stam of St. Anne and Andrew Nicholos of Bishop McNamara — and two eighth grade girls coaches — Alicia Sobodas of Manteno and Anthony Videka of Cissna Park — were also local selections.
Nicholos guided the Fightin' Irish to a 23-3 record and second-place finish in the IESA Class 8-2A state finals while Stam led his Cardinals squad to a Elite Eight appearance in Class 2A before finishing the season 21-5 overall.
Videka led Cissna Park to a 24-1 record to help finish as the IESA Class 8-1A runner ups to state champion Sigel St. Michael's. Sobodas helped Manteno's eighth grade girls team finish fourth in IESA Class 8-3A state after compiling an 18-5 overall record.
