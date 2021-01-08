Basketball is a game of two halves. Sometimes that works in your favor and sometimes it doesn’t. It certainly worked in the Illini’s (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) favor tonight. A horrible first half saw the Illini down 15 at the break, but they were a different team in the second half outscoring Northwestern (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) 53-13 to win 81-56.
The difference from the first half to the second was night and day for the Illini. Head Coach Brad Underwood Characterized his team’s first half performance “We chose to perform poorly, very sloppy and with very very little energy.” He was not wrong, in the first half, Northwestern dominated the game, scoring in the paint, rebounding well and defending Illinois in the half court.
In the second half the opposite was true. The Illini moved the ball extremely well and started the half on a 17-0 run. The Wildcats had no answer to the Illini’s fast start and faded away never making a comeback.
The Illini were led by Kofi Cockburn’s 18 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth double double of the year. Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points, five rebounds and six assists coming to life after a slow start. Adam Miller hit four threes and Trent Frazier added three as both pitched in 14 points on the night. The nation’s leading three point shooter Da’Monte Williams went 2-4 from three and added six rebounds in the statement win.
Northwestern was led by Robbie Beran who finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Beran was the only Wildcat in double figures as the Illini stifled the Northwestern offense. Boo Buie, who averages over 11 PPG this season, was held scoreless.
Northwestern shot 8 percent from the field making only two field goals in the second half; a testament to the Illini’s defense first mindset. It was that defense that the Illini credited in getting the win. “The difference was defense,” Cockburn said, “Coach emphasizes it all the time, offense wins games but defense wins championships.”
A game like this doesn’t come along very often in basketball. Underwood’s opening line said it all. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I don't know if I’ve ever seen anything quite like that game.” He went on to say that the team was upset with themselves at halftime and that he did not have to do much in the way of motivating them. “I’m really proud of our guys. It shows a lot of growth and maturity.” Underwood said.
As someone who has been watching this team closely for the past three years, I can attest that the development of the character of this team from the beginning of Underwood’s tenure and now is unquantifiable. It is that character that was the driving force behind the Illini win tonight. The team was self motivated, determined and focused and it all came together in the second half. The skill of the players did not magically increase during halftime, there was no “secret stuff” that allowed the Illini to make their shots, it was good old fashioned hustle, grit and the will to win.
The Illini now sit second in the Big Ten at 5-1; trailing only Michigan at 5-0. While this early season success is encouraging, there is a long way to go and anything could happen between now and Selection Sunday. With the announcement coming a few days ago that the NCAA Tournament will happen this year, the Illini have all to play for. Their next test is at home against Maryland on Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!