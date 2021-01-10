Basketball is a contact sport. Don’t believe me? Ask anyone who played in tonight's game.
It was a knock down, drag out affair that brought back memories of the NBA in the '80s. Neither team was able to establish a clear advantage and both teams had to fight to earn every single point. The game was neck and neck from the opening tip and the Illini (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) ultimately came up short. Ayo Dosunmu summed up his team’s night.
“We didn't make winning plays, we didn't make plays to win the game.”
Their opponent tonight, Maryland (7-6, 2-5 Big Ten) came to play. Without their starting point guard Eric Ayala, who missed tonight's game with a groin strain, but you would never know it. The Terrapins, who are better than their record suggests, held the Illini to just 41 percent shooting from the field and 63 points, 20 less than their season average. “We weren’t sharp offensively.” Brad Underwood said after the game.
The Illini were paced by Dosunmu, who finished with 23 points and eight rebounds while playing every second of the game. Kofi Cockburn notched a 20 point double double, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Only five Illini managed to score tonight and only Dosunmu and Cockburn managed double digits.
Maryland was led by Darryl Morsell who totaled 19 points and four rebounds in 36 minutes. Sophomore Donta Scott added 16 points and eight rebounds in a strong performance playing all but 3 minutes.
While questions could possibly be asked about late game execution for the Illini, no one could fault their effort. In what was one of the most physical games I’ve seen during my almost three years covering this team, Underwood’s men took the hits and kept on swinging.
Kofi Cockburn, as usual, looked like a man amongst boys in the paint and played a tough game on defense as well. Usual suspects Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Adam Miller played well defensively as well. Any time you lose a game and the opponent only scores 66 points, you can’t fault the defense.
It would be a little harsh to fault the Illini offense in this game either. Maryland played just as hard and just as well on the defensive side as the Illini did and made it tough for the Illini to get anything going the entire game. The game had the feel of a winner takes all matchup in the NCAA Tournament and the experience will serve the Illini well later on down the road.
Underwood and his team will look to bounce back when they visit Nebraska on Wednesday. This team has not lost two in a row yet this season and does not want to break that streak now.
“I definitely think we can play better” Dosunmu said, “We will play better.” When you are in the hunt for a title, every game matters and this team knows it.
