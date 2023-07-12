limestone

Standing in front of the village of Limestone building, are, from left, board members Dan Hall, Frances Powers, and Mayor Mike Duffy.

 Phil Angelo

The village of Limestone is one of Kankakee County’s newest municipalities.

Incorporated in 2006, Limestone was listed with a population of 1,598 in the 2010 Census. Officials say the community has been showing a steady, but not spectacular pattern of slow growth as people move in.

“If there are any houses that become vacant here, they don’t stay vacant long,” said Mayor Mike Duffy.

