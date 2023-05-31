Property Lines: May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +4 Curwick +4 Liberti Winterroth Team kelly winterroth Maurice Sullivan Gaskin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for April in its residential division.The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team for April with more than $2.5 million in transactions.The top agents for the month of April were Paula Curwick, Pete Liberti, Maurice Sullivan and Norm Gaskin. All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options View more photos Photo Galleries Local faces: May 27, 2023 Local faces: May 27, 2023