Property Lines: June 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +4 Griffith +4 Scanlon +4 Fred +4 Carney +4 Collins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McColly Rosenboom announced its volume leaders for the month of May in its residential and land division.The top producers were Angela Griffith, Lisa Scanlon, Brant Fred, Anne Carney and Cathy Collins.All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Top 3 Merchant Street MusicFest announces 2023 artists Bourbonnais native Storako helps Oklahoma softball to Women's College World Series title Lifeguard shortage again alters Splash Valley hours Kankakee shooting sends man to hospital Bourbonnais lines up June events