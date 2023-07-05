Property Lines: July 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Tawfik Winterroth Team kelly winterroth Norm Gaskin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for May in its residential division.The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team for April with more than $3.3 million in transactions.The top agents for the month of May were Norm Gaskin and Azza Tawfik.All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Top 3 Holiday fireworks set for Monday, Tuesday BTPD closes Willowhaven Nature Center Bourbonnais trustees approve purchase of license plate reading cameras Fourth of July fireworks display to return to KCC Corn outlook revised as dry conditions nationally impact projections