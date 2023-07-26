Property Lines: July 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Bouck Buy Now Winterroth Team kelly winterroth Buy Now Norm Gaskin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for June in its residential division.The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team for June with more than $3.8 million in transactions.The top agents for the month of June were Bridget Bouck with more than $1.7 million in transactions and Norm Gaskin.All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Top 3 Officials search for missing Kankakee man Police arrest man following vehicle chase Arrest made in Kankakee homicide Authorities investigate homicide in Sun River Terrace Authorities investigate man's death