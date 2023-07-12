Property Lines: July 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 Boyer Submitted photo +5 Griffith +5 Scanlon +5 Hofbauer +5 Girard Nina Grubbs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McColly Rosenboom announced its volume leaders for the month of June in its residential and land division.The top producers were Sandy Boyer, Angela Griffith, Nina Grubbs, Lisa Scanlon, Betty Hofbauer and Sandy Girard..All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Top 3 Momence man dies in crash Teen hospitalized following weekend stabbing in rural St. Anne West's perfect game, homer lead Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League to district title Corn outlook revised as dry conditions nationally impact projections Kankakee police investigate Friday shooting