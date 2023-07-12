nina grubbs

Nina Grubbs

McColly Rosenboom announced its volume leaders for the month of June in its residential and land division.

The top producers were Sandy Boyer, Angela Griffith, Nina Grubbs, Lisa Scanlon, Betty Hofbauer and Sandy Girard..

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

Recommended for you