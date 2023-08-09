Property Lines: Aug. 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 Zigtema +5 Boyer Submitted photo +5 Griffith +5 Scanlon +5 Hofbauer +5 Collins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McColly Rosenboom announced its volume leaders for the month of July in its residential and land division.The top producers were Millie Zigtema, Sandra Boyer, Angela Griffith, Lisa Scanlon, Betty Hofbauer and Cathy Collins.All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Top 3 Couple who met studying abroad in '67 marry after decades parted by geography Residential, business developments set for Kankakee Blotter: August 3, 2023 Saved from demolition: RiverStone property going to city Downs family named Riverside's Samaritans of the Year