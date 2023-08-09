McColly Rosenboom announced its volume leaders for the month of July in its residential and land division.

The top producers were Millie Zigtema, Sandra Boyer, Angela Griffith, Lisa Scanlon, Betty Hofbauer and Cathy Collins.

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

