Property Lines: Aug. 30, 2023

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for July in its residential division.The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team for July with more than $3.5 million in transactions.The top agents for the month of July were Norm Gaskin with more than $1.2 million in transaction, Nick Oosting and Bridget Bouck.All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.