Brant Fred has worked in real estate since getting his license in 2000.

He was the 2000 Rookie of the Year at Coldwell Banker and moved to Rosenboom in 2003. He celebrates his 20th year at Rosenboom, now McColly Rosenboom, this month.

But here is the added bonus. After college, he worked as a mortgage broker. He also got his insurance license in 2003. In his career now, he does focus on real estate, but he still has the knowledge from the other areas, kind of making him a one-stop shop for a whole lot of home-related information.

