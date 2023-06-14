Sun River Terrace is one of the Kankakee County’s newest incorporated communities.
Officially incorporated in 1980, the village had a population listed at 455 in the 2020 Census.
But the newness of the municipality does not prevent it from having a rich history. Longtime resident Herbert Griffin tells the story.
The land that holds Sun River Terrace was originally a training camp for famed boxer Joe Louis. Louis, nicknamed the “Brown Bomber,” was the heavyweight champion of the world from 1937 to 1949. He fought 69 times, and won 66, with 52 of them being knockouts. The Louis presence on the Kankakee County site, Griffin explained, included a golf course, a shooting range and a training site, known as the “Castle.”
The Castle is still there, although it has been rehabbed as a private home now. The golf course is gone, but the clubhouse remains.
But while Louis was dominant in the ring, he was KO’ed by the Internal Revenue Service. At the beginning of the 1930s, the income tax was targeted at a small handful of Americans. During that decade, it tremendously expanded and eventually reached a top rate of 90 percent. The top rate today is 37 percent.
Louis was a patriotic man. As part of his support of the effort during World War II, he donated two purses, $65,200 to the Navy Relief Fund; and $45,882 to the Army Relief Fund. The relief funds helped support families suffering from a dramatic loss of income because their wage earner was in the military.
But it appears that Louis’ manager and promoter misled him. As a result, the government dunned Louis for taxes on those earnings before his donations. With a high top tax rate, few of today’s deductions and a pileup of interest owed to the government, Louis never could catch up on taxes. Louis had to divest himself of his property in a vain attempt to pay his debts.
So, Griffin explains, Sun River Terrace started with three homes known as Sunset Hills. Today’s community is the effective merger to three developments: Sunset Hills; Riverwood; and El Dorado Terrace. The combination of names gives you Sun River Terrace.
But things started slowly, Griffin explained. The housing boom other areas saw in the 1950s, did not hit full force in that area until the 1960s, Griffin said. Then President John F. Kennedy ordered the construction of homes on federally-owned land, some of the land taken years before from Louis.
The current mayor is Mandisa Rucker, who took office in 2019. She is only the fifth mayor in the history of the village. The late Ralph Bailey had served in that role for many years. Today both the main park in the village and the community center are named for him.
Rucker said the true population of the area is about 600, higher than the Census count. Village board meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. You can attend in person or zoom them via a link on the village website. Rucker is the only female mayor in Kankakee County.
She served on the board before becoming mayor and also designed the village website. She made it possible for village residents to pay their garbage bills online.
She teaches college prep students at Kankakee High School and is the daughter of Vermell Lockett, who operated the water system for both Sun River Terrace and for Hopkins Park.
“I couldn’t ask for a better board,” Mayor Rucker said. “We all work well together.”
Mayor Rucker said that the best part of her job is “problem solving.”
The village also has some projects under way. American Rescue Plan Act COVID relief funds will be used to improve streets. Work will be done on Second Street, on Riverwood Road and on Country Club Road. The small population means that it can be a challenge to accumulate enough Motor Fuel Tax funds to work on the roads, so those funds really help. On the upside, she said, village taxes are low.
The mayor also hopes to create a third community park by using the land just south of the community center, and possibly have a walking trail there. A new Dollar General store is a big development for the village, allowing all to pick up basic necessities. The mayor is hoping for more commercial development alongside that facility.
What is already working well is the community center, which was built in 2013. The center is available for rent for activities, including wedding, parties and reunions. The center also holds the village library, which has a partnership with the Kankakee Public Library.
There is a senior lunch on Wednesdays at the center. There’s a summer food program for children and a summer education program there in addition.
The village is home to a festival, which occurs on the second Saturday in September, purposefully rolling in after Labor Day to avoid conflict with other communities. The festival had been a longtime tradition, which lapsed, but has been brought back into being. Activities include live music, vendors, food trucks, a car show, raffles, kids games and an outdoor movie.
Sorting out the governments for other services in the village can be confusing. Sun River Terrace is split between Ganeer and Aroma Townships. Fire services are split between those two departments. The children go to Momence schools, but years ago had their own independent schools, Griffin said. Rucker remembers a time when she had a St. Anne address, went to Momence schools and had a Kankakee phone number.
These days Aqua Illinois runs the village water and sewer services. The village police services are provided by the Kankakee County Sheriff. The Ralph Bailey Park is operated by the Kankakee Valley Park District.
Rucker said Sun River Terrace is a great place to raise a family.
“Everyone knows everyone,” she said and “People wave to you.”
Griffin added that he has lived a great many places, but loves the peace and quiet of Sun River Terrace. A lot of extended families live in the village.