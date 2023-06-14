pliberti

Peter Liberti

He is, in a sense, one of the pioneers of the new economy.

Peter Liberti is part of the Commercial Advantage Team at McColly Bennett at 29 Heritage Drive in Bourbonnais. Liberti is a full-service Realtor, able to handle all sorts of transactions. He does homes and commercial work, as a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers. The coverage area of McColly Bennett stretches from Kankakee County all the way into Northwest Indiana.

But he also has a particular specialty. Liberti is working hard to buy and sell industrial outdoor storage, which translates to the acronym IOS in the business.

