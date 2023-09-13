Essex
Buy Now

Dave's Park in Essex honors Dave Dvorak, who was mayor for 35 years. Village officials hope that the celebration of the park will become an annual town festival. The current mayor is Gerald Hakey, who has served for 20 years.

 Phil Angelo

Other municipalities have history. Essex has prehistoric history.

Essex is a home of the Tully Monster, Tullymonstrum Gregarium, the official state fossil of Illinois. Essex was once big in coal mining, so a lot of earth has been moved in that area of Kankakee County.

The Tully Monster was a small marine creature, 6-8 inches long, that swam of the Sea of Illinois 300 million years ago. It had a toothy claw at the front end and an airplane-like fin at the back end. It was unearthed by and named for Francis Tully, a pipefitter from Lockport. Tully, an amateur fossil hunter, had found the creature’s remains in 1955. The first attempt to name it the state fossil was vetoed, but it passed on a second attempt in 1989.

Recommended for you