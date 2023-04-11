KANKAKEE — After opening their Southland Athletic Conference slate sluggish before a late 6-4 comeback win over Bloom Monday, Kankakee softball coach Dennis Pommier and the Kays had two goals for Tuesday's nonconference home tilt with Joliet Catholic — get off to a better start and defeat the Angels.

The Kays couldn't have accomplished their first goal in any more impressive of a fashion, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first before recording an out. But they scored just one run over the final six innings and saw the Angels (7-5) break loose with an 11-run fifth inning to hand the Kays (4-1) a 14-7 loss, their first of the season.

Pommier said he was impressed with how his lineup was able to quickly chase Angels starting pitcher Sophia Stirbis off the rubber, but also knows that taking down a program like Joliet Catholic requires that high energy for a full seven innings.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

