KANKAKEE — In an alternate universe somewhere, Diamond Blomlie may very well have spent Friday night celebrating Bishop McNamara's senior day when the Fightin' Irish hosted Kankakee in All-City action while honoring their seniors Friday.

But in this universe, Blomlie transferred to Kankakee prior to the 2021-22 school year, and instead of celebrating with her former classmates Friday afternoon, the speedy senior center fielder helped Kankakee to a historic win over its cross-town rival, helping the Kays defeat McNamara for the first time since 2007 with a 6-5 victory.

The Kays improved to 13-9-1 on the year while the Irish suffered their fourth-straight loss and fell to 11-8.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

