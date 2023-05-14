BOURBONNAIS — As the outs piled up and the Boilermakers had yet to figure out Coal City freshman pitcher Masyn Kuder, the chances became increasingly higher that Coaler junior Jadyn Shaw’s fourth-inning home run would be the difference in Saturday’s meeting between two of the area’s winningest teams at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Brickyard.

But even against a Coalers team that had just wrapped up an undefeated run through the Illinois Central Eight Conference earlier in the week, Boilers coach Haylee Beck kept faith in her lineup that’s scored more than eight runs per game this season.

And for good reason.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you