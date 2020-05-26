Michael Jordan personified the Chicago Bulls and the city itself through his tremendous work ethic and extraordinary competitive drive. On top of that, he had the most pure talent of any player who ever touched a basketball.
Jerry Sloan didn’t possess such talent, but he had the exceptional work ethic and was as fierce a competitor as the game ever saw. Sloan, the “Original Bull,” passed away Friday, and as his life is remembered, it must be noted he epitomized not only Chicago but also those Midwest bedrock values we who live in this part of the country have become known for.
Sloan was born and raised in the small southern Illinois town of McLeansboro. He attended college and played basketball at the University of Evansville in Indiana, where he showed enough promise to earn a chance at an NBA career. He was on the first Bulls’ expansion team of 1966 and spent the next 11 years there, becoming an All-Star twice and earning the reputation as one of the league’s stingiest defenders.
After retiring, he spent 23 years as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, where Sloan became a Hall of Famer and one of the most successful coaches of all time. He led the Jazz to the NBA Finals twice, where they ironically lost both times to the Bulls.
During his breaks from coaching in the summer, Sloan would return home for long visits to McLeansboro and also his sister’s home near Buckley in southern Iroquois County.
Although he reached the pinnacle of his profession, Sloan never forgot his roots in part because he was so proud of them. We share in that pride built through hard work and a strong desire to succeed.
Rest in peace, Jerry Sloan. You represented your game and the region you came from remarkably well.
