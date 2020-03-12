BOURBONNAIS — The ice of winter is gone and the skateboards of spring return to Bourbonnais.
Ramps and other skating obstacles have been returned to the outdoor park located behind the village's administration building at 600 Main St. NW.
“The Event and Skate Plaza is available for all ages to enjoy,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “We are pleased to offer a free and fun gathering place for the community. Let’s remember to be courteous to all skaters.”
A collaborative effort between the Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District with contributions from the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, the recreational space provides a safe location for the community to skate.
“It is a sure sign spring is just around the corner when the skate park reopens,” said Hollice Clark, Executive Director at Bourbonnais Township Park District. “We are so glad we can partner with the Village of Bourbonnais in bringing this great space to our community.”
Park hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first. Safety rules are posted and will be enforced, according to a press release.
During the colder months of the year, the Event and Skate Plaza is flooded and transformed into an ice-skating rink. The space further serves the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival during the last week of June.
