RVAR store (copy)

River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence is raising money for shelter pets. 

 Daily Journal/file

MOMENCE — On Nov. 11, the River Valley Animal Rescue Christmas Store will have its grand opening. RVAR is at 106 E. Washington St., Momence, and its hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

RVAR is accepting new or like-new Christmas decorations or gift item donations. Items can be dropped off at Ceazar’s Palace. For more information, call RVAR at 815-507-5007.

