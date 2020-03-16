By Capitol News Illinois
CASINOS CLOSING
The Illinois Gaming Board has ordered all 10 casinos in the state to suspend operations for 14 days starting Monday, citing public health concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“The public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff, and others is of paramount importance,” the board said in a statement Friday, March 13. “The board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible.”
Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a letter sent to the casinos that before the end of the 14-day period he would review the public health situation and decide whether the suspension of operations should be extended.
LARGE EVENTS BANNED
Gov. JB Pritzker banned events with more than 1,000 attendees for the next 30 days and urged businesses to allow employees to work from home.
At a daily news media briefing on the spread of the novel coronavirus Thursday, the governor noted authorities would “break up” any large gatherings exceeding that number. He also said the ban applies to large religious congregations, and noted he asked all professional sports owners in the state to put off sporting events until May 1.
The new guidance is the latest containment effort as public health experts respond to the global pandemic, according Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” Ezike said.
Pritzker also announced the James R. Thompson Center, where state business is conducted in Chicago, will be closed to anyone who does not have business in the building “for the foreseeable future.”
The guidance also suggests employers take advantage of “teleworking” capabilities to encourage employees to work remotely.
PRISON VISITS BANNED
Visitors are temporarily banned from Illinois prisons “to prevent the potential for COVID-19 exposure,” the state Department of Corrections announced Friday.
There are no identified cases of the novel coronavirus in DOC facilities, according to a notice posted on the department’s website, and the restriction is effective Saturday, March 14, “until further notice.”
“We recognize the importance of visitation as an essential component of rehabilitation, family connection and quality of life for those in our care,” according to a DOC statement. “Our top priority is the health and safety of those who live and work in our facilities, and we are hopeful this policy change will be short-lived.”
Phone calls and video visits will be “expanded,” allowing for two 20-minute telephone calls and one 15-minute video meeting. It is unclear if those allowances will be per visit or only per prisoner. The department also recommended loved ones and visitors write letters.
Attorneys, who still are permitted to meet with their clients in department-run facilities, will be screened before they are allowed inside. Similarly, medical personnel will examine parole violators and new inmates.
The corrections department will provide staff with cleaning supplies, soap and hand sanitizer.
Illinois Newsroom reported Friday a department spokesperson said inmates are quarantined in 10 state prisons because of influenza, including 55 men at the Menard Correctional Center in southern Illinois. That spokesperson also said Department of Corrections officials are not testing those in their care for COVID-19.
SUPREME COURT PRECAUTION
The Illinois Supreme Court will livestream oral arguments scheduled on March 17 and 18, according to a news release Friday, March 13, “consistent with the CDC’s directives to avoid large gatherings and practice ‘social distancing.’”
The state’s highest court encouraged other courts around the state to postpone case hearings and jury trials, for instance, or use teleconferences in a manner by which members of the public can still monitor proceedings.
“While keeping the courts available to the fullest extent, all proceedings must be consistent with public safety, as well as any further policy directives from the Supreme Court and the local chief judge, as well as federal, state and local public health advisories,” according to the memo.
GOVERNOR’S MANSION CLOSED
Tours and events at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield were canceled, effective immediately, by the nonprofit board tasked with overseeing building in an announcement Friday, March 13.
Public surfaces in the mansion will be sanitized more frequently, and hand sanitizing stations were installed throughout communal areas.
MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
An advocacy group urged Pritzker’s administration on Friday, March 13, to ensure the novel coronavirus outbreak does not cause “any disruption to essential services” for Illinoisans receiving behavioral health care services.
Marvin Lindsey, CEO of Illinois’ Community Behavioral Healthcare Association, said during the state of emergency, restrictions on services should be eased.
“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, we believe that now is the time for the Pritzker administration to develop a preparedness plan that will help to prevent any disruption to the essential services that have stabilized and improved the lives of individuals with chronic behavioral health conditions,” he said in an emailed statement.
SESSION RETURN POSTPONED
The Illinois state Capitol will be without members of the General Assembly next week after the Legislature on Wednesday, March 11, canceled session amid growing concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
“Given the recommendations for social distancing as a safeguard to slow the spread of this virus, the Illinois Senate is going to do its part,” Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said in a statement.
The Legislature had been scheduled to return to the Capitol on Wednesday, March 18. It has now canceled sessions planned for March 18, 19 and 20. There has been no decision on sessions scheduled beyond next week.
