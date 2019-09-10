SOCCER
Manteno 9, Wilmington 0
Twin hat tricks from Cody Mather and Ion Barrio led the way for the Panthers in a Central Eight rout of the Wildcats.
AJ Gilliam, Tyler Mann and Colton Hartman also added one goal apiece in the victory. Manteno is 6-1 overall this season.
Streator 8, Reed-Custer 1
Braxton Brassard scored the Comets’ lone goal on an assist from Hunter O’Connor in a loss to Streator.
Stephen Condreay added six saves as Reed-Custer dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Momence 4, St. Anne 1
Momence picked up a road victory against the Cardinals in St. Anne
Raul Guerrero picked up the lone goal for St. Anne in the loss.
Peotone 2, Coal City 1
A pair of goals from Bart Budz were enough for Peotone to edge past the Coalers and pick up an IC8 conference win.
Nick Petrocelli and Nick Scroppo tallied one assist each in the win. Scroppo also recorded nine saves in net for the victorious Blue Devils.
Kankakee 7, Rich South 0
The Kays notched a commanding conference victory against Rich South and did it with a diverse cast of scorers.
Humberto Baez and Joseangel Quintanar notched two goals apiece for Kankakee, and Julio Sanchez, Chris Garcia and Jose Martinez added one goal each.
Keeper Chris Groesbeck made seven saves in the shutout.
Iroquois West 3, Beecher 2
The Raiders narrowly escaped their matchup with Beecher, picking up a game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the second half.Diego Camarena accounted for all three of Iroquois West’s goals, and Brendan Loonam and AJ Graham picked up one apiece for the Bobcats.
Miguel Herrera also notched 14 saves despite the loss or Beecher.
Grant Park 8, Watseka 0
The Dragons had little trouble with the Warriors in a one-sided nonconference win.
Andrew Heurring had 25 saves for Watseka in the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Watseka 2, Hoopeston 0 (25-11, 25-18)
The Warriors evened their record at 5-5-1 on the season with a resounding, two set victory against Hoopeston.
Kinzie Parsons led Watseka with nine kills, and Raegann Kochel added eight. Grace Smith set up 10 assists, and Sydney McTaggart made 15 digs in the win.
Judah Christian 2, Cissna Park 0 (27-25, 25-21)
The Timberwolves kept it close but never got that final push against Judah Christian.
Audrey Kaeb and Emma Morrical had three kills each for Cissna Park, and Mikayla Knake had 11 assists in the loss. Kristin Walder added 11 digs.
Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 0 (25-11, 25-21)
Karli Wenzel came through with a nice all-around performance for the Panthers in a conference win against the Comets.
Wenzel served up four aces, made five kills and scooped 11 digs in the win, Elena Gomez added seven kills, and Sariah Schulteis had nine kills.
The Panthers are 7-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play this season.
Coal City 2, Streator 0 (25-21, 25-11)
The Coalers picked up their first conference win of the season with a quick win against Streator.
Natalie Durham led the way for Coal City with eight kills, and Abbie Cullick added 12 digs.
The win brings the Coalers’ record to 4-8 overall and 1-2 in IC8 conference play.
Herscher 2, Peotone 0 (25-10, 25-12)
The Tigers were too much for Peotone to handle in a quick two-set IC8 conference win.
Claudia Huston led the way for Herscher with six kills and six aces, Mady Rogers added five kills and five aces, and Ana Rice had 10 assists.
The Tigers are 9-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play this season. McKenna Evans led Peotone with six assists and a block in the loss.
Tri-Point 2, St. Anne 0 (29-27, 25-21)
The Chargers came away with a hard-fought River Valley Conference win against St. Anne.{div}Sierra Hummel led the way with nine kills in the win, and Melina Schuette and Ellenie Dyrby added four digs each.
Illinois Lutheran 2, Beecher 1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-13)
The Bobcats were unable to hang on to their early advantage and suffered a three-set loss to Illinois Lutheran in River Valley Conference action.
Grant Park 2, Momence 0 (25-7, 25-19)
The Dragons were dominant in a two-set nonconference win against Momence.
Hadleigh Loitz led the way for Grant Park with five aces and seven assists, Rylee Panozzo made four blocks, and Delaney Panozzo made five kills.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Donovan 0 (25-12, 25-20)
The Panthers picked up a River Valley Conference win against Donovan in two sets.
Colby Grieff had four kills and three aces, Olivia Cerutti had three kills and three aces, and Taylor Conger added three kills, two aces and six assists for G-SW in the win.
BOYS GOLF
Stagg 170, Bradley-Bourbonnais 178
The Boilers came up a bit short in their SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup with Stagg at Gleneagles Country Club in Lemont.Isaac Fabbro led Bradley-Bourbonnais with a team-best round of 41. He was joined on the qualifier sheet by Matt Marzke (44), Joel Yarno (46) and Mykah Shelton (47).
Peotone 187, Manteno 214
Connor Janik’s medal-winning round of 41 led the way for Peotone in a comfortable IC8 conference win against Manteno.
Karli Borsch was second for the Devils with a 46, Collin Novak shot a 49 and Matt Derkacy shot a 51.
Avery Taylor led Manteno with a 44 win the loss, Brandon Nieft shot a 54, Leo Reyes shot a 57, and Aiden Carroll rounded out Manteno’s qualifying scorers with a 59.
Watseka 176, Bismarck Henning 180, Westville 209
Jordan Schroeder came through in a big way for the Warriors with a medal-winning performance that sealed a triangular win against Bismarck and Westville.
Schroeder finished up in 40 strokes, Lukas Ball was right behind him with a 42, and Adam Norder and Zachary Hickman rounded out the Watseka qualifiers with twin scores of 47.
The Warriors are 20-4 overall this season.
Coal City 189, Streator 191
Tyler Johnson’s medal-winning 40 led the way for the Coalers in a IC8 conference win against Streator.
Johnson was joined in qualifying for Coal City by Cade Mueller (45), Cam Lander (46) and Zach Gagliardo (58).
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Central 203, Watseka 213, Blue Ridge 230
Natalie Schroeder had the best round of any individual golfer by a comfortable seven-stroke margin, but her medal-winning round of 40 wasn’t enough on its own to earn the Warriors an overall team victory.
Schroeder was joined in qualifying by Hailey Noel (57), Allie Hoy (58) and Ealey Essington (64).
