VOLLEYBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0 (26-24, 27-25)
Neither set could be decided in just 25 points, but the Panthers were able to earn victories in both lengthy sets for the thrilling win.
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh and Carson Halpin each had six kills for the Panthers. Kavanaugh added two blocks and three digs, while Halpin added an ace and eight digs. Madelyn Storm had 12 digs and Kennedy Fair had 12 assists.
Brooke Veldhuizen had six kills and two blocks to lead the Dragons. Madi Meherg had two aces, Hadleigh Loitz had 18 assists and Grace Gorman had 21 digs.
Kankakee 2, Thornwood 0 (25-17, 25-14)
The Kays picked up their second Southland Athletic Conference sweep this week on Thursday behind the serve of Avery Jackson, who had four aces. Aariasha Dabney and Makayla Mondy each had six kills.
Herscher 2, Wilmington 0 (25-18, 25-18)
The Tigers were challenged in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, but were able to escape and remain undefeated in the conference.
Jordan Pierce led the Tigers with a well-rounded night of 14 assists, three aces and three kills. Claudia Huston had five kills and seven digs, while Mady Rogers had six kills.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Central 0 (25-15, 25-17)
The Comets showed fight against the undefeated Panthers, but ultimately ran out of steam in each set.
Riley Thompson had six digs, four blocks and two aces. Maddie Kleinert and Kaylen Boudreau each had eight digs, while Hanna Offerman had three kills and four assists.
Manteno 2, Coal City 0 (25-21, 25-18)
The Panthers were money from the service area, as they got six aces from Reese Bachus and four apiece from Dayli Dwyer and Elena Gomez. Gomez also had eight kills. Karli Wenzel had five kills and eight digs.
Natalie Durham had six kills to lead the Coalers. Megan Norris had five digs, two kills and a block. McKenna Fitzpatrick had two kills and two blocks. Macaya Garner had five assists and Abbie Cullick had six digs.
Beecher 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-9, 25-7)
Sierra Hummel had five digs and two kills in the Chargers' loss. Elise Bruner had two blocks and Ellenie Dyrby had two aces.
No stats were reported for Beecher.
Iroquois West 2, Momence 0 (25-14, 25-19)
The Raiders picked up their first win of the season behind six digs, five kills and a pair of aces from Shelby Johnson. Emma Lopez had 11 assists, three digs and two aces. Merrek Sweeney had two kills and two digs, while Anahi Munoz had six digs.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0 (25-13, 25-12)
The Bearcats opened up Vermilion Valley Conference play with an easy sweep Thursday. Kaylee Warrenhad three aces and also recorded 16 assists, which set Maya McEwen to notch six kills. Jakki Mowrey had six digs and Caley Mowrey had a block.
BOYS SOCCER
Kankakee 7, Rich East 1
The Kays continued to run through Southland Athletic Conference play with their third blowout win in their last three conference matchups.
Humberto Baez's hat trick led the Kays, while Joseangel Quintanar added a pair of goals. Ramon Salgado and Ryan Runner each scored. Chris Groesbeck had three saves.
Manteno 9, Reed-Custer 0
The Panthers have now opened up ICE Conference play with their fifth-straight win. Ion Barrio notched a hat trick, while A.J. Gilliam and Alec Miller scored two goals apiece. Miller added a pair of assists and Gilliam added one assist.
Scott Eldridge and Drew St. Aubin each scored. Cody Mather had two assists, while Jacob Diedrich, Tyler Mann and Riley Lingo each had one assist.
Stephen Condreay had five assists for the Comets.
St. Anne 6, Watseka 2
After the first half ended with a 2-2 tie, the Cardinals exploded for four scores in the second half, thanks to a hat trick from Raul Guerrero. Damon Saathoff had two goals and two assists, while Jose Pizano also scored.
Francisco Cintora had three assists. Anthony Syrigas added an assist and goalkeeper Adrian Chagoya had six saves.
Andrew Heurring had 20 saves for the Warriors.
Iroquois West 4, Illinois Lutheran 1
Diego Camarena had a goal and two assists to lead the Raiders to victory. Angel Barajas, Conner Price and Jon Gonzalez each had a goal apiece. Ulises Aguilera had four saves.
Lisle 9, Wilmington 1
Joey Orr scored on an assist from Connor Cieskiewicz just 10 seconds into the match, but that was all the Wildcats could put up against one of the ICE's best. Sam Dennis had 12 saves, all in the first half.
GOLF
Coal City 180, Wilmington 264
Coaler teammates Cade Mueller and Tyler Johnson went back-and-forth for medalist honors, as Mueller took that spot with a 40 and Johnson settled for a 41. Coal City was rounded out by Cam Lander (47) and Nolan Eddy (52).
Patrick Robbins shot a 60 to lead Wilmington. Taden Yakima shot a 63, Evan Geiss shot a 65 and Kaden Lewis shot a 76.
Manteno 195, Reed-Custer 199
Reed-Custer's Joel Hunt was Thursday's medalist with his 43, but it was the Panthers that had the last laugh in the tightly-battled ICE matchup.
Carter McCormick led the Panthers with a 45 and was followed by Avery Taylor (47), Brandon Nieft (51) and Jackson Stawick (52). After Hunt, the Comets were followed by Amber Maddox (44), Clayton Newbrough (54) and Aiden Lantka (58).
Grant Park 175, St. Anne 219, Donovan 232
Darren Wagner was the only golfer to break 40, as his 39 earned medalist honors and led the Dragons to a runaway victory. Ryan Dulin was just behind his teammate with a 40, while Andrew Fulk shot a 47 and Luke Techau shot a 49.
Brooks Schoon shot a 48 to lead St. Anne. He was followed by Connor Cotton (50), Zeke Runyan (58) and Ryan Sirois (63). Donovan was led by Dalton Anderson and Andy Onnen, as each of them shot a 57. Brodi Winge shot a 58, while Caleb Klecan and Weston Laureu tied for the fourth spot with 60s.
