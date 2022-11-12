Imagine having your own personal chef. Someone who caters to your every foodie whim. Someone who takes care with your diet sensitivities and delivers the very best delectable fare just for you. Now imagine the price. Ah, but K.C. Ross, aka Chef Keys, has got you.

A native New Yorker (Queens), transplanted to Rock Island in 2020, Chef Keys/K.C. has taken the Quad Cities area by storm with a unique dinner club that strives to enrapture all your senses. In a move similar to what was done quite often in mid-20th century in this country, K.C. opens her home to guests.

In her beautiful, historic Victorian in a cozy Rock Island neighborhood, she welcomes parties of two to eight and cooks a four-course meal, catered to their tastes. When guests arrive, mood music plays in the background, chandelier lights glint off crystal wine glasses on a table dressed to the nines (which in chef terms is called a “tablescape”), and guests relax into a space that induces conversation and connection — all while Chef Keys works her magic.

Melanie Holmes is author of four books, with a fifth due out in spring 2023, which will have a travel vibe to it. She can be reached at holmesauthor11@gmail.com.

Recommended for you