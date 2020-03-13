Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.