Riverside Medical Center has postponed its Heart Ball until September. The fundraiser was scheduled for March 21.
"Sadly, to go forward with our current event date as planned could put our 1,200 attendees at risk during this outbreak," Matt McBurnie, vice president of Institutional Advancement, said in a post on the Riverside's website.
Last year's event raised $600,000 for advancements within the heart and vascular surgery department. The 2020 event will raise funds for advancements in neurosurgery.
"In addition, the Governor of Illinois has mandated that gatherings of 1,000 and more are to be canceled or postponed. We wish we could go forward as planned to honor the generosity demonstrated in sponsorship and tickets in all forms that have made the Heart Ball a record event already."
The event will be moved to Sept. 26 to Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park.
