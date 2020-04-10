The April 22 meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association and the annual spelling bee have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The group is attempting to re-book scheduled presenter Doug Strand, TRS board member, for a later date.
The next meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. June 24 at The Family Restaurant, 104 N. Second, Cissna Park. John Bruns will present a program on his father’s World War II diaries and letters.
Questions can be directed to Sandy Rudin at sandyrudin@yahoo.com or Rick Dulaney at rickdulaney@hotmail.com.
