Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ TO 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ TO 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND COULD COMPROMISE SOME OUTDOOR TENT STRUCTURES. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. DIFFICULT TRAVEL IS EXPECTED FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON WEST TO EAST ORIENTED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONG WINDS AND DRY AND MILD CONDITIONS WILL BE CONDUCIVE FOR A MORE RAPID SPREAD OF BRUSH FIRES. CONSIDER POSTPONING ANY PLANNED BURNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS, INCLUDING HOLIDAY DECORATIONS. &&