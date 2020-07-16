Reflections is a full service Wig, Breast Prosthesis, Jewelry & Accessory store.
Some of the services we offer are:
Hair & Breast Prostheses
Balancers after having lumpectomy or reconstruction surgery
Fashion Wigs, Synthetic Wigs, Human Hair Wigs
Post-Surgical garments to take to the hospital
Chemotherapy/Radiation hair loss consultation
Custom Forms Available by Appointment
Ask us about the insurance coverage for breast prostheses and wigs.
Located at:
Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates, Ltd.
2614 W. Jefferson Street
Joliet, IL 60435
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Thursday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Call Diane today to schedule an appointment: (815) 730-3033 ext. 1300
