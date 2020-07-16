Refelctions Boutique

Reflections is a full service Wig, Breast Prosthesis, Jewelry & Accessory store.

Some of the services we offer are:

 Hair & Breast Prostheses

 Balancers after having lumpectomy or reconstruction surgery

 Fashion Wigs, Synthetic Wigs, Human Hair Wigs

 Post-Surgical garments to take to the hospital

 Chemotherapy/Radiation hair loss consultation

 Custom Forms Available by Appointment

Ask us about the insurance coverage for breast prostheses and wigs.

Located at:

Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates, Ltd.

2614 W. Jefferson Street

Joliet, IL 60435

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Friday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Call Diane today to schedule an appointment: (815) 730-3033 ext. 1300

