I began the research on this column by looking back at the last three December columns that I wrote and realized though they were all good, none of them addressed being organized enough to pay for Christmas on time and not for the next three or more months on credit cards.
This time, instead of suggesting how to be prepared and organized with your gift giving, decorating and traditions, I am going to share with you ideas on how to be prepared and organized to pay for Christmas on time.
The following ideas will be applied to Christmas 2021 but they can and might need to be started in a few days come January.
My first suggestion is to do the 52-week money challenge – but in reverse. You can find a copy of it by searching in your browser for that exact line. The 52-week money challenge, if followed exactly, will result in a savings put aside of $1,378 by the end of the year.
The concept is the first week of the year you put aside $1, the second week you add $2, the third week $3, etc. So, by the last week of the year, you are adding $52 to bring your total to $1,378.
However, that would mean you would need to put aside $49 + $50 + $51 + $52 or a total of $202 in December which is hard when you are spending extra money on Christmas. So, I suggest you reverse it and start January off by saving $52 in week one, $51 in week two, $50 in week three, etc.
The result is the same of $1,378, however, in December you only need to put in $4 + $3 + $2 + $1 for a total of $10 which is much more palatable!
You might consider opening an additional savings account that you can use for your 52-week challenge or use to add money periodically throughout the year to use in December for gifts.
I know there are several banks and credit unions that have specific accounts for that usually called Christmas Club Savings Account. Some of these special accounts will allow you to round up all your checking account transactions and add the extra cents to the Christmas Club Account.
You can have scheduled deposits from your checking account or you might consider having a portion of your paycheck directly deposited into the account.
Another suggestion on paying for Christmas on time, is to spread your spending out throughout the year. Consider purchasing the Christmas present for everyone on your list when you purchase their birthday present. The tricky part is remembering you already have their Christmas present and remembering where you have stored it!
Finally, I might suggest your gift giving includes gifts that do not cost any money or very little money, but rather your time. Create personalized coupons for free babysitting, free dog walking, free do your grocery shopping. Maybe a coupon to make dinner and deliver it once a month. Whoever your gift recipient is, think about what would make their life easier if you were to provide it for them.
Happy saving!
