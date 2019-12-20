THIS WEEK'S QUESTION
As college athletics is a multi-billion dollar industry, a discussion is happening across the nation and by lawmakers about whether athletes should be paid to play or financially benefit from their name, image and likeness. Do you think college athletes should be compensated?
To respond, visit our website at daily-journal.com and vote in our online poll. You can also comment on this topic by submitting a letter to the editor at editors@daily-journal.com.
Results of the online poll will be published on next Saturday's Opinion Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!