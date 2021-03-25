Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 agents in its residential division for February.
Lisa Sanford, broker, was the top agent for the month with more than $1.6 million in sales. Monica Pizano was second with more than $1.1 million in sales.
Other top agents for the month of February were Leanne Provost, Amanda Fedrow, The Purdy-Wilkening Team, Clint Wimberly, Abby Magruder, Dondi Maricle, Linda Krause and Rhonda Kanupke.
All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to speckmanrealty.com, or call 815-937-4370.