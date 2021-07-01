McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for May in its residential division.
The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team for the month of May with more than $5.1 million in total transactions. Buck Tamblyn was the top agent for the month with more than $1.1 million in total transactions.
Other top agents for the month of May were Paula Curwick, Shelly Franco, Azza Tawfik, Bruce Strysik and Cyndi Piontkowski.
All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.