Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 agents in its residential division for March.
Leanne Provost, broker, was the top agent for the month with more than $2.6 million in sales, followed by Lisa Sanford with with $1.1 million and Andrew Gerth with $1 million in residential sales.
Other top agents for the month of March were Helen Clymer, The Purdy Wilkening Team, Marilyn Roy, Amanda Armer–Irps, Lynn Randazzo and Mia McCammon.
All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to speckmanrealty.com, or call 815-937-4370.